Fiscalía investiga muerte de hombre tras persecución de Carabineros en Puerto Aysén
En Puerto Aysén, la madrugada del día 22 de diciembre de 2022, un llamado al nivel 133 de Carabineros denunció un delito de robo en lugar habitado. Hecho que se habría registrado en el sector sur de la ciudad porteña y que gatilló una persecución en contra de dos individuos, uno de ellos y por circunstancias que se investigan resultó fallecido a orillas del río Aysén.
Como el deceso se gatilla en contexto de un seguimiento policial, el General de Carabineros en la región, relató a Santa María, parte del procedimiento adoptado que consta en el parte policial.
